BRIEF-Wojas Q4 net profit rises to 4.5 mln zlotys

* Reported on Wednesday Q4 net profit of 4.5 million zlotys ($1.11 million) versus 3.4 million zlotys year ago

* Q4 revenue 70.1 million zlotys, up 8.2 percent from 64.8 million zlotys year ago

* Q4 LFL retail sales up 5.4 percent

* Q4 EBITDA 5.7 million zlotys versus 5.3 million zlotys year ago

* Retail network as at Dec. 31, 2016 comprises 181 shops, including 163 in Poland, 8 in Slovakia, 6 in the Czech Republic, 3 in Belarus and 1 in Romania

