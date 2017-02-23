FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Playway invests in Iron Wolf Studio SA
February 23, 2017 / 7:23 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Playway invests in Iron Wolf Studio SA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Playway SA:

* Said on Wednesday that is has signed an investment agreement on forming a company Iron Wolf Studio SA jointly with other shareholders

* Playway has acquired 770,000 shares in Iron Wolf Studio SA for a cash contribution of 77,000 zlotys ($18,911.48)

* Iron Wolf Studio SA will be mainly engaged in the development of board game "Uboot: The Board Game" and the concept of a computer game and board game under the working title "Prisoner"

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0716 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

