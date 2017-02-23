FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-William Demant 2016 adj. EBIT DKK 2.13 billion, above estimates
February 23, 2017 / 8:24 AM / 6 months ago

REFILE-BRIEF-William Demant 2016 adj. EBIT DKK 2.13 billion, above estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to add link to source text.)

Feb 23 (Reuters) - William Demant:

* 2016 revenue 12.00 billion Danish crowns ($1.71 billion) versus 12.00 billion crowns seen in Reuters poll

* 2016 EBIT adjusted 2.13 billion crowns (Reuters poll 2.07 billion crowns)

* Says record-high EBIT of 2.13 billion crowns supported by strong finish to year

* Says strong revenue growth of 13 pct driven by successful Oticon Opn and retail activities

* Guides for 2017 EBIT in range of 2.2-2.5 billion crowns before announced restructuring costs of around 200 million crowns

* Aims at target gearing multiple of 1.5-2.0 measured as net interest-bearing debt (NIBD) relative to EBITDA Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0366 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

