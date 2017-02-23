FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Poland's LPP capable of paying dividend for 2016
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
February 23, 2017 / 11:34 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Poland's LPP capable of paying dividend for 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - LPP SA:

* The profit achieved by LPP, Poland's biggest clothing retailer, allows for a payment of a dividend, said on Thursday the company's vice president Przemyslaw Lutkiewicz

* "The profit that we have in the parent company is sufficient to pay a dividend (for 2016), but we are not yet declaring any specific amount," - said Lutkiewicz at a press conference

* In 2016 the unconsolidated net profit fell to 280.4 million zlotys ($68.5 million) from 344.3 million zlotys a year ago, the consolidated net profit dropped to 175.9 million zlotys from 351.3 million zlotys a year ago

* In 2015 the company paid in total 59.9 million zlotys in dividends, 33 zlotys per share Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0869 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.