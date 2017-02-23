FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eurocash expects FY 2017 profit to rise by 10 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 23, 2017 / 12:09 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Eurocash expects FY 2017 profit to rise by 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) -

* Eurocash SA hopes that the return of inflation in Poland and the consolidation of recently acquired companies will contribute to about 10 pct increase in 2017 revenue and profits, member of the management board Jacek Owczarek said

* In 2016 net profit Eurocash decreased to 179.2 million zlotys ($43.86 million) from 212.4 million zlotys in 2015

* In 2017 Eurocash aims to pay a dividend comparable to these of previous years

* "We do not expect to reduce the level of dividends, even in case we would decide on a bigger acquisition", Jacek Owczarek says

* Eurocash paid a dividend of 1.0 zloty per share in 2015 (0.79 zloty/shr a year earlier)

Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0855 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

