Feb 23 (Reuters) - Videobur Sthlm Int AB:

* Signs cooperation agreement in the Philippines with Byltax

* Signs its first international partner agreement

* Deal consists of an initial investment of 50,000 Swedish crowns ($5,567.93) for the new partner, followed by payments to VideoBurst

($1 = 8.9800 Swedish crowns)