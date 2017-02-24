PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 28
Feb 28 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 24 KTM Industries AG:
* Said on Thursday succeeds in arbitration proceedings regarding the sale of the Peguform-Group
* Arbitration proceedings regarding the sale of the Peguform Group in the year 2012, pending for about 4 years with a German arbitration court, was decided to one hundred percent in favor of PF Beteiligungsverwaltungs GmbH, a 100 percent subsidiary of KTM Industries AG
* Remaining purchase price of about 20.4 million euros, that has been stored in a trust account since the sale of the shareholding, will now be allocated entirely to the KTM Industries corporate group
* Plaintiff was sentenced to replace the bulk of the litigation costs and the court fees that incurred for KTM Industries
Source text - bit.ly/2kT5dNt
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 28 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DETROIT, Feb 27 Japan's Takata Corp on Monday removed a major obstacle to its potential sale or restructuring, pleading guilty in a U.S. federal court to a felony charge as part of a $1 billion settlement that included compensation funds for automakers and victims of its faulty airbag inflators.
* Works council welcomes appointment (Adds comment from works council chief)