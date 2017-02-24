BRIEF-GTN Ltd says Gary Miles has resigned as chairman
* Resignation of chairman and change in committee membership-GTN.AX
Feb 24Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA:
* Said on Thursday will propose ordinary dividend of 0.4372 euro ($0.4632) per share against FY 2016 profit
* To propose extraordinary dividend of 0.0847 euro per share from reserves
* To launch share repurchase programme targeting up to 5 percent of the share capital, for up to 100.0 million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9439 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Resignation of chairman and change in committee membership-GTN.AX
* Pandora appoints naveen chopra as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, Feb 27 Mexico's telecommunications regulator plans to discuss and vote later on Monday on the antitrust rules in place against Carlos Slim's America Movil and broadcaster Grupo Televisa, three people familiar with the matter said.