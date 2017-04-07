FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Kontron decides to increase its share capital by 10%
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Computer Hardware
April 7, 2017 / 5:30 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Kontron decides to increase its share capital by 10%

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Kontron AG:

* Said on Thursday decided that the share capital of the company shall be increased from currently 55,683,024.00 euros by 5,568,301.00 euros to 61,251,325.00 euros ($65.23 million) against cash contributions

* Issuance of 5,568,301 new bearer shares having a pro rata amount of the share capital of 1.00 euro per share with dividend right as of Jan. 1, 2016

* Excluding subscription rights of the existing shareholders the New Shares will be subscribed for a subscription price of 3.02 euros by S&T Deutschland Holding AG, Ismaning, holding currently about 29.9 percent of the share capital of the Company

* Company will cash in about 16.8 million euros (gross) from this capital increase

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9391 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.