4 months ago
April 7, 2017 / 5:45 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-SeniVita Sozial FY net loss of 0.5 million euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - SeniVita Sozial gGmbH:

* Said on Thursday FY operating profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose to 2.5 million euros ($2.66 million) (2015: 2.1 million euros)

* FY EBIT doubled to 1.6 million euros (2015: 0.8 million euros)

* FY net loss of 0.5 million euros (2015: profit 12.8 million euros due to extraordinary gains)

* For 2017, SVS is still expecting a small positive annual result, which is expected to rise significantly from 2018 onward

* Funds to be released as a result of the reduction in the distribution shall be used to accelerate the restructuring of the subsidiary SeniVita Social Care (SSC) GmbH in the first half of the year

* According to the preliminary figures the SSC, which was taken over completely by SVS in August 2016, recorded a negative operating result before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 3.3 million euros, EBIT was -4.9 million euros (2015: -0.4 million euros), the annual loss of the SSC stood at 4.8 million euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9393 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

