April 7(Reuters) - EIMSKIPAFELAG ISLANDS HF:

* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY ACQUISITION OF A 51% STAKE IN CSI GROUP LLC, A COMPANY WITH HEADQUARTERS IN BOSTON, USA, SPECIALIZED IN THE RE-MARKETING OF CONTAINER AND SHIPPING RELATED ASSETS

* THE INVESTMENT IS AROUND EUR 1.0 MILLION

Source text: bit.ly/2nK6JOs

