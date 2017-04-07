FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Stefanel: court in Treviso gives green light to 10 mln euro emergency funding
April 7, 2017 / 6:40 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Stefanel: court in Treviso gives green light to 10 mln euro emergency funding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Stefanel SpA:

* Said on Thursday that the court in Treviso approved the signing of the agreement for an emergency funding of 10 million euros ($10.65 million)

* Court also authorized Stefanel to grant the shares it holds in unit Interfashion as lien

* Said that the agreement signed on March 23 with investors Attestor Capital e Oxy Capital Italia is undergoing some amendments in compliance with what the court in Treviso requested

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9391 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

