* SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR LEASE WITH MAGELUNGEN UTVECKLING AB FOR 900 SQUARE METERS OF SPACE IN THE KROKSLÄTT 34:16 PROPERTY ON EBBE LIEBERATHS STREET IN GOTHENBURG

* MAGELUNGEN UTVECKLING GAINS ACCESS TO THE PROPERTY ON JUNE 1, 2017

* THE RENTAL VALUE AMOUNTS TO SLIGHTLY MORE THAN SEK 1.4 MILLION PER YEAR

