April 7

* SAID ON THURSDAY A NUMBER OF OWNERS OF NEPA AB, LISTED ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH, SOLD A COMBINED NUMBER OF 1,049,648 SHARES, CORRESPONDING TO 14.7 PER CENT OF THE OUTSTANDING SHARES IN THE COMPANY

* THE BUYERS OF THE SHARES ARE A RANGE OF SWEDISH INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

* THE TRANSACTION WAS EXECUTED AT MARKET PRICE OF SEK 95.00 PER SHARE

