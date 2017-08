April 10(Reuters) - Bossard Holding AG:

* Says first quarter sales grew by 16.1 percent to 197.9 million Swiss francs ($196.17 million) (+16.8 percent in local currency)

* Is targeting FY 2017 sales from 750 million to 760 million francs, compared to 695 million francs in the previous year.

