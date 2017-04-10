FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-AmRest Holdings issues 26 mln euro debt
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 10, 2017 / 6:27 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-AmRest Holdings issues 26 mln euro debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - AmRest Holdings SE:

* Said on Friday that as a result of the issue of Schuldscheindarlehen debt instrument (SSD) the company incurred liabilities for the total value of 26 million euros ($27.52 million)

* The proceeds will be used for the development of the company and refinancing of its debt

* The SSD interest rate is fixed, the maturity date is April 7, 2022, for the issue of EUR 17 million and April 5, 2024, for the issue of EUR 9 million

* Erste Group Bank AG was the lead arranger and paying agent; CaixaBank SA acted as co-lead arranger Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9447 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.