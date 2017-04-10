BRIEF-AmRest Holdings issues 26 mln euro debt

April 10 (Reuters) - AmRest Holdings SE:

* Said on Friday that as a result of the issue of Schuldscheindarlehen debt instrument (SSD) the company incurred liabilities for the total value of 26 million euros ($27.52 million)

* The proceeds will be used for the development of the company and refinancing of its debt

* The SSD interest rate is fixed, the maturity date is April 7, 2022, for the issue of EUR 17 million and April 5, 2024, for the issue of EUR 9 million

* Erste Group Bank AG was the lead arranger and paying agent; CaixaBank SA acted as co-lead arranger Source text for Eikon:

