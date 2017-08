April 10 (Reuters) - Cyfrowe Centrum Serwisowe SA

* Said on Friday that its management board plans to recommend an FY 2016 dividend of 0.11 zloty per share, 1.8 million zlotys ($451,388.02) in total Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9877 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)