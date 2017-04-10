FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hurriyet refutes media reports on sale of the company
April 10, 2017 / 7:07 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Hurriyet refutes media reports on sale of the company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Hurriyet Gazetecilik ve Matbeecilik AS :

* Says some media reports claiming "the Company or Hurriyet Newspaper has been sold" and "Chairman Vuslat Sabanci resigned" don't reflect the reality

* The Board of Directors elected at the Ordinary General Assembly meeting held on March 30, 2017 has not yet assigned a task and Vuslat Sabanci will continue to serve as a "member" in Board of Directors after the assignment of the Board of Directors

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

