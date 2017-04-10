BRIEF-Hurriyet refutes media reports on sale of the company

April 10 (Reuters) - Hurriyet Gazetecilik ve Matbeecilik AS :
* Says some media reports claiming "the Company or Hurriyet Newspaper has been sold" and "Chairman Vuslat Sabanci resigned" don't reflect the reality
* The Board of Directors elected at the Ordinary General Assembly meeting held on March 30, 2017 has not yet assigned a task and Vuslat Sabanci will continue to serve as a "member" in Board of Directors after the assignment of the Board of Directors
