BRIEF-Hurriyet refutes media reports on sale of the company

* Says some media reports claiming "the Company or Hurriyet Newspaper has been sold" and "Chairman Vuslat Sabanci resigned" don't reflect the reality

* The Board of Directors elected at the Ordinary General Assembly meeting held on March 30, 2017 has not yet assigned a task and Vuslat Sabanci will continue to serve as a "member" in Board of Directors after the assignment of the Board of Directors

