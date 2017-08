April 10 (Reuters) - CHALLENGER MOBILE AB (PUBL) :

* SAID ON FRIDAY DECIDED TO CARRY OUT AN OFFSET ISSUE OF UP TO 7,814,226 SERIES B SHARES AT A PRICE OF 0.22 CROWN, CORRESPONDING TO ABOUT 1.7 MILLION SWEDISH CROWNS

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD RUNS FROM APRIL 18 TO APRIL 28, 2017

Source text: bit.ly/2oY4vwF

