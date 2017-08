April 10 (Reuters) - AKTIETORGET:

* SAID ON FRIDAY CHANGES LISTING TO NASDAQ FIRST NORTH, LAST TRADING DAY ON AKTIETORGET IS APRIL 10, 2017

* FIRST TRADING OF SHARES ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH IS APRIL 11, 2017

Source text: bit.ly/2ojAgk6

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)