April 11 (Reuters) - INNOFACTOR PLC:

* SAID ON MONDAY, IF METALL SELECTED INNOFACTOR TO FURTHER DEVELOP AND SUPPORT ITS MEMBERSHIP MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

* SYSTEM HAS BEEN PROVIDED EARLIER BY INNOFACTOR, AND IT IS BASED ON MICROSOFT’S DYNAMICS CRM AND INNOFACTOR’S OWN IPS

* TOTAL PURCHASE VALUE IS IN MINIMUM ABOUT EUR 0.6 MILLION AND IN MAXIMUM ABOUT EUR 4 MILLION DURING 2017 TO 2020

