April 11 (Reuters) - VIGMED HOLDING AB (PUBL):

* SAID ON MONDAY, BEIJING TOPRAISE MEDICAL SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO. (TOPRAISE) AND BEIJING WIN-SUM INVESTMENT CO. (WIN-SUM) ANNOUNCES CONTINUED INTEREST IN VIGMED HOLDING AFTER SEK 45 MILLION INVESTMENT OFFER HAS BEEN TURNED DOWN

