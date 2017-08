April 11 (Reuters) - Admiral Boats SA:

* Said on Monday that issue of series K shares did not go through

* Shares were offered to Wieslaw Kleba who did not sign an agreement concerning the acquisition of series K shares and made an incomplete financial contribution to acquire the shares

* The company announces issue of series K shares on March 22

