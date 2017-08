BRIEF-AcouSort chooses not to proceed with one of the company's patent applications

April 11 (Reuters) - ACOUSORT AB:

* SAYS CHOOSES NOT TO PROCEED WITH PATENT APPLICATION P10814, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY APPLIED FOR APRIL 20, 2012

* REASON FOR THIS DECISION IS THAT ACOUSORT'S PRESENT AND FUTURE PLANNED PRODUCTS DO NOT INCLUDE IMPLEMENTATIONS COVERED BY THE TECHNOLOGY PATENT APPLICATION CONCERNED

* BY NOT COMPLETING THIS APPLICATION, ACOUSORT WILL SAVE BETWEEN 50,000 TO 70,000 SWEDISH CROWNS PER YEAR IN 2017 AND 2018, WHICH CAN BE USED TO FUND OTHER POTENTIAL PATENT APPLICATIONS

