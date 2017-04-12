April 12 Asseco Business Solutions SA:
* Said on Tuesday that it announced a tender offer for
1,888,719 shares of Macrologic SA at a price of 59.0
zlotys ($14.73) per share
* The company plans to reach 100 pct in Macrologic
* The company does not own any shares of Macrologic
* Asseco Business Solutions intends to acquire the shares if
investors agree to sell at least 1,416,540 shares representing
75 pct of stake in Macrologic
* Entries in the tender offer will be accepted from May 8 to
June 6
* The company treats the acquisition as a strategic
investment aimed at creating Asseco Business Solutions group
specialized in the production and implementation of its own ERP
software
* The company decided to take out a loan for up to 70.0
million zlotys for operating activity and in particular to
finance acquisition of Macrologic shares
($1 = 4.0046 zlotys)
