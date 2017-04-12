April 12 Mediatel SA:
* Said on Tuesday that it has convened extraordinary general
meeting of shareholders for May 8 to vote on lowering the
company's share capital by 65.4 million zlotys ($16.32 million)
in order to compensate for losses incurred by the company from
previous years
* Plans to lower nominal value of each share to 0.5 zloty
per share from 1 zloty per share
* At the same time, the company plans to increase its share
capital via issue of 130.8 million series C shares of nominal
value 0.5 zloty each
* Series C shares to be offered via private subscription
without pre-emptive right
* The company intends also to issue up to 138.3 million
series D shares of nominal value of 0.5 zloty per share
* Series D shares to be offered via private placement
without pre-emptive rights
* Says that the resolutions are aimed at defending Hawe
group, and in particular Hawe Telekom, from an attempt of a
hostile takeover by Hawe Telekom's main creditor, Agencja
Rozwoju Przemysłu SA
