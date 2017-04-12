BRIEF-Kuwait International Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 7.6 million dinars versus 6.7 million dinars year ago
LONDON, April 12 The Andurand Commodities Fund, run by asset manager Pierre Andurand, lost 11.6 percent in the first quarter of the year, according to a document prepared by a bank seen by Reuters.
The $1.53 billion hedge fund continued its descent after losing 8.5 percent in the first two months of 2017, showed the document, which uses information supplied by the manager.
Andurand's fund, which focuses on energy as well as metals, other commodities and currencies, delivered gains of 22 percent in 2016, showed the document.
A spokesman at the firm declined to comment. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan, editing by Louise Heavens)
BEIJING, April 16 A senior official at the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) is under investigation for suspected links to a loan scandal, the financial magazine Caixin reported, citing sources close to the matter.