BRIEF-Polmed as subcontractor to provide medical services for Energa

* Said on Wednesday that Energa SA and Pocztowe Towarzystwo Ubezpieczen Wzajemnych (PTUW), to which the company is a subcontractor, signed a deal for medical services

* The company to perform medical services for PTUW on an exclusive basis and to receive remuneration as part of the insurance premiums due for PTUW

* Estimated value of the deal is up to 21 million zlotys ($5.28 million)

