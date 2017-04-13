FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Polmed as subcontractor to provide medical services for Energa
#Healthcare
April 13, 2017 / 5:40 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Polmed as subcontractor to provide medical services for Energa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Polmed SA:

* Said on Wednesday that Energa SA and Pocztowe Towarzystwo Ubezpieczen Wzajemnych (PTUW), to which the company is a subcontractor, signed a deal for medical services

* The company to perform medical services for PTUW on an exclusive basis and to receive remuneration as part of the insurance premiums due for PTUW

* Estimated value of the deal is up to 21 million zlotys ($5.28 million)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9808 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

