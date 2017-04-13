BRIEF-Polmed as subcontractor to provide medical services for Energa

April 13 (Reuters) - Polmed SA:
* Said on Wednesday that Energa SA and Pocztowe Towarzystwo Ubezpieczen Wzajemnych (PTUW), to which the company is a subcontractor, signed a deal for medical services
* The company to perform medical services for PTUW on an exclusive basis and to receive remuneration as part of the insurance premiums due for PTUW
* Estimated value of the deal is up to 21 million zlotys ($5.28 million)
