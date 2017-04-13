BRIEF-Komputronik shareholders plans to announce tender offer for 100 pct of shares of co

April 13 (Reuters) - Komputronik SA:

* Said on Wednesday that its majority shareholders plans to announce tender offer for 100 pct stake in the company

* The tender offer is to be announced by Marinera Invest Sp. z o.o. (tenderer) on the basis of agreement with EKB Sp. z o.o. (EKB) and WB iTOTAL Sp. z o.o. (WB iTOTAL) signed on April 12

* A condition of tender offer was that tenderer receives a loan to finance the tender and the bank granted a loan to a tenderer

* The tender offer to be announced in term of 3 days after signing the agreement by tenderer and EKB and WB iTOTAL

