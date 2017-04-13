FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Komputronik shareholders plans to announce tender offer for 100 pct of shares of co
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
April 13, 2017 / 6:15 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Komputronik shareholders plans to announce tender offer for 100 pct of shares of co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Komputronik SA:

* Said on Wednesday that its majority shareholders plans to announce tender offer for 100 pct stake in the company

* The tender offer is to be announced by Marinera Invest Sp. z o.o. (tenderer) on the basis of agreement with EKB Sp. z o.o. (EKB) and WB iTOTAL Sp. z o.o. (WB iTOTAL) signed on April 12

* A condition of tender offer was that tenderer receives a loan to finance the tender and the bank granted a loan to a tenderer

* The tender offer to be announced in term of 3 days after signing the agreement by tenderer and EKB and WB iTOTAL

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.