April 13, 2017 / 6:40 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Altin: dividend proposal of CHF 15/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Altin AG:

* Said on Wednesday for the period ended Dec. 31, 2016, ALTIN posted a loss of $366,000 (2015, restated for IFRS 10: gain of $5.249 million)

* The request by Alpine Select AG and Absolute Invest AG for a distribution of a dividend of 15 Swiss francs per dividend entitled share shall be submitted to the shareholders at the ordinary shareholders' meeting

* ALTIN AG shall inform in due course on a possible start of merger talks with Alpine Select and/or other solutions in order for ALTIN to run sound and efficiently

Source text - bit.ly/2p8SBD9

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

