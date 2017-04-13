FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Marinera Invest announces tender offer for Komputronik at 6.5 zloty/shr
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
April 13, 2017 / 8:15 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Marinera Invest announces tender offer for Komputronik at 6.5 zloty/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Komputronik SA (Komputronik)

* Marinera Invest sp. z o.o. (Marinera Invest) announces a tender offer for 4,507,987 shares of Komputronik at the price of 6.5 zloty ($1.63) per share, says an intermediary in the tender, DM mBank

* Marinera Invest signed an agreement with other shareholders of Komputronik, EKB Sp. z o.o. (EKB) and WB iTOTAL Sp. z o.o. (WB iTOTAL)

* EKB owns 26.11 pct of votes of Komputronik, WB iTOTAL owns 27.86 pct of votes of Komputronik

* Jointly with EKB and WB iTOTAL, Marinera Invest plans to reach 100 pct stake of Komputronik and to delist Komputronik's shares from trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange

* Entries in the tender offer will be accepted from May 8 to June 6

* Marinera Invest took out a loan to finance the purchase of shares

Source text - bit.ly/2p9jDud

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9835 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.