BRIEF-Exprivia units wins tender for management of healthcare information system Edotto

April 13 (Reuters) - Exprivia SpA:

* Said on Wednesday unit Exprivia Healthcare IT won the tender of Regione Puglia

* Tender relates to the the management of healthcare Information system Edotto

* The contract has been awarded to the group of companies led by Exprivia Healthcare for a total amount of 19.5 million euros ($20.76 million)

* Of the contract, 12.7 million euros are of company's relevance

* The duration of the contract will be 36 months, renewable for a further 24 months

