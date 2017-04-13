FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2017 / 9:25 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Exprivia units wins tender for management of healthcare information system Edotto

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Exprivia SpA:

* Said on Wednesday unit Exprivia Healthcare IT won the tender of Regione Puglia

* Tender relates to the the management of healthcare Information system Edotto

* The contract has been awarded to the group of companies led by Exprivia Healthcare for a total amount of 19.5 million euros ($20.76 million)

* Of the contract, 12.7 million euros are of company's relevance

* The duration of the contract will be 36 months, renewable for a further 24 months

Source text: bit.ly/2o9nJOi

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9393 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

