BRIEF-Biomed recognises impairments for FY 2016

April 14 (Reuters) - Biomed Lublin Wytwornia Surowic i Szczepionek SA (Biomed):

* Said on Thursday that it recognised impairments for FY 2016

* The company made impairments on stock value of finished goods for 8.9 million zlotys ($2.22 million) and stock value of production in progress for 210,224 zlotys

* The company made also impairments on value of receivables from deliveries and services for 493,103 zlotys and value of property in Mielec for 6.8 million zlotys

* The company has also isolated the real estates which it do not use and plans to sell and valued it at fair value

* Real estates have been counted as investment, their carrying value increased by 5.7 million zlotys what impacts positively on FY 2016 results

