BRIEF-Mercator Medical sees Q1 prelim. net profit at 0 zlotys

April 14 (Reuters) - Mercator Medical SA:

* Said on Thursday that its Q1 prelim. revenue was 73.8 million zlotys ($18.44 million), up 24 pct year on year

* Q1 prelim. EBITDA at 3.5 million zlotys, down 42 pct year on year

* Q1 prelim. net profit at about 0 zlotys versus 2.8 million zlotys a year ago

* Q1 results to be impacted by high dollar exchange rate at the end of 2016 and beginning of 2017

* Q1 results hit also by delay in fully adjusting the market price of latex gloves to a significant increase in raw material prices

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0031 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)