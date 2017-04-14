BRIEF-Ulker Biskuvi secures $375.0 million equivalent syndication loan

April 14 (Reuters) - Ulker Biskuvi:

* Said on Thursday under the leadership of Bank of America Merrill Lynch, company had signed a syndicated loan agreement with 14 international banks amounting to $375.0 million, broken down as $136.0 million and 225.1 million euros ($238.92 million)

* The syndication loan has a maturity of three-years with interest payments to be made every six months

* Some portion of the syndication term loan facility will be utilized to refinance the loan to mature in 2017 and the remaining amount will be used to finance Ülker's operations and regional investments

