4 months ago
BRIEF-Ulker Biskuvi secures $375.0 million equivalent syndication loan
April 14, 2017 / 6:47 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Ulker Biskuvi secures $375.0 million equivalent syndication loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Ulker Biskuvi:

* Said on Thursday under the leadership of Bank of America Merrill Lynch, company had signed a syndicated loan agreement with 14 international banks amounting to $375.0 million, broken down as $136.0 million and 225.1 million euros ($238.92 million)

* The syndication loan has a maturity of three-years with interest payments to be made every six months

* Some portion of the syndication term loan facility will be utilized to refinance the loan to mature in 2017 and the remaining amount will be used to finance Ülker's operations and regional investments

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9422 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

