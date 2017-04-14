FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Sinpas REIT buys land in Istanbul at 128.9 million lira
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 14, 2017 / 7:18 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Sinpas REIT buys land in Istanbul at 128.9 million lira

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Sinpas Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS:

* Said on Thursday bought 98,966.52 square meters land in Beykoz, Istanbul

* Buys 96,754.77 square meters of the land for 128.9 million lira ($35.08 million)

* For the 2,211.75 square meters of the land , signs a construction agreement in return for land share with 40% of the land owner's share and 60% of company's share

* Current market value of the land has been calculated as 155.0 million lira by the valuation firm.

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6747 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.