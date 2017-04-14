FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Tecnoinvestimenti: Group extends presence in digital value chain: Infocert reaches 80% of Sixtema
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
April 14, 2017 / 9:27 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Tecnoinvestimenti: Group extends presence in digital value chain: Infocert reaches 80% of Sixtema

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14(Reuters) - Tecnoinvestimenti SpA:

* Announced on Thursday that InfoCert increased its stake, from previous 35 pct, to 80 pct in Sixtema SpA, an ICT company specialized in the provision of software for the SME market

* The transaction concerns acquisition of 45 pct of share capital of Sixtema and consists of a fixed component, amounting to 2.15 million euros ($2.28 million) to be paid at the closing, and a variable component, up to a maximum amount of 1.75 million euros, to be paid by the approval of the Sixtema company's financial statements for 2018

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9414 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.