April 14 (Reuters) - A1M PHARMA AB (PUBL):

* SAID ON THURSDAY COMPLETED ISSUE OF NEW UNITS WITH PREFERENTIAL RIGHTS FOR EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS

* RIGHTS ISSUE WAS SUBSCRIBED AT 65.1 PERCENT CORRESPONDING TO 35.6 MILLION UNITS

* RAISES PROCEEDS OF SEK 80 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE AND GUARANTEE COSTS OF ABOUT SEK 17 MILLION

* UPON FULL EXERCISE OF WARRANTS, IT WILL FURTHER RAISE ABOUT SEK 26 MILLION AFTER ISSUE COSTS

