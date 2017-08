April 17 (Reuters) - Financial Group Future (FG Future):

* Says convenes extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to consider issue of additional shares

* The meeting is set for May 17

* FG Future debuted on Moscow Exchange in Oct. 2016, its main shareholder raised 11.7 billion roubles ($209.18 million)

