BRIEF-Elanix Biotechnologies FY EBIT loss narrows to 2.7 million euros

April 18 - Elanix Biotechnologies AG:

* Said on Saturday preliminary FY EBITDA according to IFRS amounts to a loss of 1.3 million euros ($1.38 million) (2015: minus 1.8 million euros)

* FY Group EBIT amounted to minus 2.7 million euros (2015: minus 3.2 million euros)

* Group sales are expected to increase to 0.3 - 0.5 million euros, so that a negative group operating result (EBIT) of 3.5 - 4.0 million euros is expected again in 2017

* Provided that it is possible to raise an additional 10 to 20 million euros by means of suitable capital measures, a positive result is expected in the next financial year (2019)

($1 = 0.9392 euros)