FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Elanix Biotechnologies FY EBIT loss narrows to 2.7 million euros
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 18, 2017 / 6:10 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Elanix Biotechnologies FY EBIT loss narrows to 2.7 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 - Elanix Biotechnologies AG:

* Said on Saturday preliminary FY EBITDA according to IFRS amounts to a loss of 1.3 million euros ($1.38 million) (2015: minus 1.8 million euros)

* FY Group EBIT amounted to minus 2.7 million euros (2015: minus 3.2 million euros)

* Group sales are expected to increase to 0.3 - 0.5 million euros, so that a negative group operating result (EBIT) of 3.5 - 4.0 million euros is expected again in 2017

* Provided that it is possible to raise an additional 10 to 20 million euros by means of suitable capital measures, a positive result is expected in the next financial year (2019)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9392 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.