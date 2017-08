April 19 - ZPC Otmuchow SA WA>:

* Reported on Tuesday FY revenue 243.4 million zlotys ($61.7 million) versus 241.9 million zlotys a year ago

* FY net loss of 46.1 million zlotys versus profit 3.8 million zlotys a year ago

* Results due to unfavourable prices of raw materials and significant investments in development of new products

