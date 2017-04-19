FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-EuKedos unit to acquire NewCo owning nursing home in Lombardy
April 19, 2017 / 6:17 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-EuKedos unit to acquire NewCo owning nursing home in Lombardy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 - EuKedos SpA:

* Reported on Monday that unit Edos Srl signed a preliminary agreement with Trentinotre for acquisition of 100 pct in NewCo that at the time of sale will own a nursing home in Lombardy

* The acquisition contract must be signed no later than on Dec. 31, 2018

* The consideration for the acquisition was set at 60,000 euros per bed for a total of 7.2 million euros ($7.72 million) plus VAT 10 pct

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9331 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

