April 18 - TRANSTEMA GROUP AB:

* SAID ON TUESDAY BOUGHT 100 PCT OF COPIAD TELECOM AB

* TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTS TO A MAXIMUM OF SEK 56.4 MILLION

* SEK 6.4 MILLION OF TOTAL AMOUNT TO BE PAYED OUT IN 2017, WITH 50 PCT IN NEWLY ISSUED SHARES AND 50 PCT IN CASH

