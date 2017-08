April 19 - ACADEMEDIA AB:

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT WILL ACQUIRE PRESCHOOL COMPANY STEPKE

* WILL TAKE OVER 7 PRESCHOOLS AND 3 MOBILE PRESCHOOLS IN GERMANY, TAKING TOTAL COUNT TO 17 PRESCHOOLS

* SECURED PIPELINE FOR 8 NEW PRESCHOOLS TO BE STARTED OVER THE COMING 18 MONTHS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)