BRIEF-EIG launches tender offer for Insurance Company Euro Ins

April 19 - Insurance Company Euro Ins AD:

* Said on Tuesday that EuroIns Insurance Group AD (EIG) filed a tender offer to acquire the minority stakes in Insurance Company Euro Ins at BGN 1.266 per share

* EIG owns a 90.07 percent stake in Insurance Company Euro Ins

* EIG said earlier the offer will be made for the remaining more than 1.6 million shares of Euroins Insurance AD, equal to a 9.9% stake and the company will be delisted from the BSE if the bid is accepted bit.ly/2o2KAA5

