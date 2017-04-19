FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-EIG launches tender offer for Insurance Company Euro Ins
April 19, 2017 / 10:29 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-EIG launches tender offer for Insurance Company Euro Ins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 - Insurance Company Euro Ins AD:

* Said on Tuesday that EuroIns Insurance Group AD (EIG) filed a tender offer to acquire the minority stakes in Insurance Company Euro Ins at BGN 1.266 per share

* EIG owns a 90.07 percent stake in Insurance Company Euro Ins

* EIG said earlier the offer will be made for the remaining more than 1.6 million shares of Euroins Insurance AD, equal to a 9.9% stake and the company will be delisted from the BSE if the bid is accepted bit.ly/2o2KAA5

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

