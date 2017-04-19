FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2017 / 11:59 AM / 4 months ago

Senegal hires for US dollar Eurobond

Robert Hogg

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Senegal has mandated Citigroup, JP Morgan, Natixis and Societe Generale for a US dollar-denominated Eurobond, according to banking sources.

The deal is expected in the coming weeks, said Finance Minister Amadou Ba on Friday, who was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of regional finance ministers in Ivory Coast.

A fifth bank could be involved in leading the transaction, according to one source.

The banks declined to comment.

Senegal, rated B1 by Moody's and B+ by S&P, was last in the market in 2014 with a US$500m 10-year Eurobond. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)

