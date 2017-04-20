FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
#First Republic News
April 20, 2017 / 5:39 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-NH Hotels finalises agreement with Hesperia to manage 28 hotels in Spain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20(Reuters) - NH Hotels Group SA:

* Said on Wednesday it signed the final agreement with Grupo Inversor Hesperia to rebranding and investing in repositioning its portfolio of hotels

* The 28 Hesperia hotels total 4000 rooms and represent 30 pct of the portfolio operated under management contracts by NH Hotel Group

* The new management contract represents for NH Hotel Group an estimated net contribution of 7.2 million euro($7.7 million) this year

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9324 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

