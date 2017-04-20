FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Villars Holding FY total sales down at CHF 83 mln
April 20, 2017 / 6:04 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Villars Holding FY total sales down at CHF 83 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20(Reuters) - Villars Holding AG:

* Said on Wednesday FY total sales at 83 million Swiss francs ($83.25 million), corresponding to a decline of 2.7%

* FY consolidated operating result (EBIT) (excluding Alvi-Shop SA and Lully .01 SA) recorded an increase of 24% and reached 2.4 million Swiss francs

* FY consolidated profit (with Alvi-Shop SA and Lully .01 SA) amounts to 2.9 million francs

* To propose the payment of an unchanged dividend of CHF 8.00 per share

* For the year 2017 expects comparable sales with the previous year

Source text - bit.ly/2oNdYsQ

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9970 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

