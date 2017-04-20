FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2017 / 6:19 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Van de Velde expects lower EBITDA for 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Van de Velde:

* Said on Wednesday it expects a lower EBITDA for 2017 through a combination of stable turnover and accelerated investments

* As a consequence of the challenging retail environment in the markets and channels where Van de Velde istraditionally active and the negative effect of the evolution of the British pound, Van de Velde expects thattotal turnover in 2017 will not grow compared to 2016

* Therefore Van de Velde accelerates its investments in areas which will contribute to the further international growth potential

* These investments in the future will result in higher expenses in 2017 and 2018

Source text: bit.ly/2pEYCVL

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

