* AS ALL CLINICS HAVE THE CAPACITY TO TREAT MORE CUSTOMERS AND EMPLOY ADDITIONAL STAFF, SALES EFFORTS WILL BE INCREASED IN 2017

* SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2017 TO REACH OF 15% EBITDA FOR THEIR CLINICS

* TO FOCUS ON THE LEAST CYCLICALLY SENSITIVE MARKET SEGMENTS

